Bill DeMott Says He Was 'Bamboozled' By AEW Dynamite Main Event

Wednesday night's main event world title bout between Samoa Joe and HOOK on "AEW Dynamite" has created plenty of buzz, with the rising star taking on the experienced champion in a hard-hitting encounter in Charleston, South Carolina. After the company's president, Tony Khan, caused a storm on social media with his comments leading up to the match, HOOK had arguably the best showing of his young pro wrestling career, withstanding a barrage of offense before eventually losing via submission. But after being choked out to conclude the match itself, HOOK would call Joe back into the ring, leading to "Hangman" Adam Page making the save.

On the latest episode of "Busted Open Radio", former WWE star and coach Bill DeMott raised his concerns with the closing angle involving all three men, as well as the wildly-popular Swerve Strickland.

"AEW, for the first time, had me locked into something, they are gonna build this kid," he said. "And then, the table spot, the double fingers, the great powerbomb to the apron that he took unbelievably. He gets back in the ring, he gets choked out and the first thing I see ... he's up on his hands and knees calling back the champion. This is the first match of our champion, and here comes a kid, who doesn't have the pedigree yet, who has kicked out of everything. How do you beat HOOK going forward? As much as Joe did for him, I feel like the end of the show negated everything that happened.

"There was such a disconnect, and I feel bamboozled with the whole thing," DeMott continued.

DeMott also pointed out the fact that the presence of Strickland and Page — who both appear destined for a showdown with Joe in the coming months — took the limelight away from what should have been HOOK's big moment.

