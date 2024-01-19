Former WWE Star Dolph Ziggler's TNA Debut Draws More Than A Million Views On YouTube

Former WWE star Dolph Ziggler is already proving to be a draw in TNA Wrestling. Wrestlenomics noted on social media on Thursday that the YouTube highlight clip of Nic Nemeth's arrival at TNA Hard To Kill has garnered over one million views over the course of five days. To put it into perspective, the last video on TNA's official YouTube channel to pass one million hits was "The Complete History of Aces & Eights" posted on November 15.

Now surpassed 1,000,000 views on https://t.co/TdLtBwIsyU's official YouTube channel: "Nic Nemeth DEBUTS in TNA Wrestling | TNA Hard To Kill 2024 Highlights" 1,189,795 views pic.twitter.com/ZBu9jbsro1 — Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) January 18, 2024

As noted, Nemeth officially became a free agent toward the end of December following his WWE release in September. He then made a surprise appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 18 on January 4. Just over a week later, he made another surprise appearance, but this time at TNA's Hard To Kill pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

Right before the show went off the air, Moose was celebrating his TNA World Championship win over Alex Shelley when Nemeth popped up in the ring behind him. Nemeth laid out of the new champion before taking off into the crowd. He then ripped off his shirt to reveal a TNA Wrestling shirt underneath, seemingly indicating his new home for the foreseeable future.

2024 will mark Nemeth's first year outside of WWE since he signed with OVW in 2004. During his time in WWE, he became a two-time World Champion, NXT Champion, a six-time Intercontinental Champion, two-time United States Champion, and a four-time Tag Team Champion. It remains to be seen how long Nemeth has agreed to work with TNA. His first match with the company was taped in Las Vegas against former "NXT" star Zachary Wentz.