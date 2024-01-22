Scott Steiner Reveals Punishment He Suffered Facing Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg

Scott Steiner has recalled his hard-hitting match with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg back in WCW and revealed how he suffered an injury ahead of their match.

"Big Poppa Pump" was a recent guest on the "Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast," where he discussed his match with Goldberg at WCW's Fall Brawl in 2000, a brutal no-disqualification match.

"I knew what kind of match that we had to have. It was basically we had to beat the sh*t out of each other," stated the Hall of Famer. "People like that action-packed beat the sh*t out of each other style."

While discussing the match, Steiner disclosed that he had a lot of respect for athletes who had played sports prior to joining the pro wrestling business, like Goldberg.

"You know when most athletes that played in college and or play pro like Bill did, there's a certain amount of respect that you have. If you think about it, it's really hard to get a college scholarship. So there's a certain amount of respect for guys that actually played sports, I would say more so than anybody else that gets into wrestling. So we had a certain amount of respect."

He also remembered how he had to wear a mask for that match as Goldberg had broken his orbital bone in the lead-up to the match as a stray punch by Goldberg landed on his eye. He attributed that injury to bad timing on the part of both of them. The match between the two stars went in Steiner's favor after he put his opponent in the Steiner Recliner. They had a rematch on the following week's "WCW Nitro," where Goldberg got the win to put an end to their feud.