Booker T Says He's Lobbying For This Classic Tag Team To Be Inducted In WWE Hall Of Fame

With the road to WrestleMania set to imminently start its course, the wrestling community has also begun to look ahead at the festivities surrounding the big event, one of which is the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. This year's Hall of Fame gathering will emanate from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on April 5, airing in succession to "WWE SmackDown." While the 2024 inductees have yet to be unveiled, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T continues to campaign for The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs and Jerry Sags) to receive this prestigious distinction as well.

"I'm lobbying again for The Nasty Boys to go into the Hall of Fame," Booker said on "The Hall of Fame" podcast. "I really believe, truly in my heart, that The Nasty Boys deserve a spot inside the WWE Hall of Fame. They put a lot of work in WCW, in WWE, in WWF. They pretty much did it all, so I'm hoping to see my man Knobbs and Sags ... I would love to see The Nasty Boys get inside the Hall of Fame because my brother [Stevie Ray] and I, we had so many matches with the Nasty Boys. I don't think our careers would have been what they were without The Nasty Boys. That six-month run alone to get them in the Hall of Fame as far as I'm concerned, because it was rough. It was a rough six months working with those boys."

Between October 1994 and July 1995, Harlem Heat (Booker and Ray) faced off with The Nasty Boys on nearly four dozen occasions, often battling over the WCW World Tag Team Championships. Between WWE and WCW, Knobbs and Sags became four-time tag team champions, with their last WCW tag team title reign beginning with a victory over Booker and Ray in May 1995.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.