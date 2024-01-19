AEW's Adam Copeland Discusses Finding His Voice, Getting Comfortable As Edge

Recent years have seen multi-time world champion Adam "Edge" Copeland expand his camera presence to the acting realm, with his latest gig emanating from the set of the Disney+ series "Percy Jackson and the Olympians." During a recent episode on "Busted Open Radio," Copeland opened up about his venture into the acting world, revealing that the element of speaking was a challenge he consistently worked to become more comfortable with, both in professional wrestling and a theatrical sense.

"I wouldn't say anything in terms of speaking ever came naturally to me," Copeland said. "Even promos within wrestling that took a lot of work. That took a lot of woodshedding to find my voice, to find comfort in that. I went to school for radio and television hoping it would help me with promos, and it did to an extent. It helped me with timing and flexion and all of those things, but acting was never a goal of mine. It fell accidentally into my lap after I retired [from wrestling], when I started filming 'Haven.' I realized, 'Okay, if I can't wrestle, which is my first love, this is still creative and it's still telling stories. It's just a different way of doing it.' I've always said it's the same tree, it's just different branches."

From a general performance standpoint, Copeland believes his 1999 run with The Brood helped him find his footing, but it wasn't until he and Christian Cage broke off as a tandem in WWE that Copeland felt truly confident with his presentation and talking abilities.

"That's when I started to feel comfortable in my own skin out there," Copeland said, "but then when we split up as a team, I went through it all over again. Then I had to rediscover what this incarnation was, and that took some that took some search until I finally found it."

