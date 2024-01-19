Dark Side Of The Ring Season 5 Topics Reportedly Revealed

VICE TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" has become appointment viewing for wrestling fans, as the show's previous four seasons have been some of the most talked about documentaries in recent memory. Never afraid to shy away from wrestling's ugliest moments, the show has touched on the likes of "The Plane Ride from Hell," the Benoit family tragedy, and Owen Hart's shocking death. The show has been so successful for VICE TV that the channel has produced multiple spinoffs, including "Dark Side of the '90s," "Comedy," and "Football" in recent years.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, season five of "Dark Side of the Ring" is on its way, and a list of episodes has been disclosed. Season five will reportedly cover "Black Saturday," the moment in 1984 where Vince McMahon staged a hostile takeover of Georgia Championship Wrestling's lucrative TBS cable TV timeslot. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will also get an episode dedicated to his complicated life, as will ECW legend The Sandman.

Other names that will be getting featured episodes in season five of "Dark Side of the Ring" reportedly include Brutus Beefcake, Buff Bagwell, a man who has had a whole host of personal and legal troubles in recent years, and Harley Race, who passed away in 2019 after suffering from lung cancer. The final episode topic reported by WON will cover Chris Adams, the man credited for training Stone Cold Steve Austin, as well as popularizing the superkick. At the time of writing, there is no word on when season five will air on VICE TV as filming will take place later this year.