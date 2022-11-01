Update On Future Of Dark Side Of The Ring

Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" series has been on hiatus since the conclusion of its third season just over a year ago. The popular show focused on untold stories of tragedies that have occurred in the pro wrestling industry. Co-creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener have since helped launch "Tales From the Territories”, which led to speculation that "Dark Side" was canceled.

During a recent appearance on the "Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling" podcast, Husney provided an update on the future of "Dark Side of the Ring."

"'Dark Side' is in the works," Husney revealed. "There's still some things to work out. Can't say anything official yet. We're in talks right now. There should be an official word—wink, wink, nod, nod—soon. You know, we hope, but basically nothing we can say definitely right now. We aren't done with the show in terms of what popular thought may be or what the rumor and innuendo is in the wrestling newsletter circuit."

Husney added that it would have been incredibly challenging for them to do another season of "Dark Side" while producing "Tales From the Territories" at the same time. He stated that they are "control freaks" and it would have been hard for them to let someone else spearhead their projects. Husney reiterated that "Dark Side of the Ring" will return for more episodes, but they wanted to give "Tales From the Territories" a chance at establishing itself as its own brand.

"Tales From the Territories" is executive produced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia in conjunction with Seven Bucks Productions.

