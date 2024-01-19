WWE's Road Dogg Gets Candid About Babyfaces In Wrestling

"Babyfaces" (or good guys) are an essential part of wrestling when it comes to storyline feuds with the "heels" (or bad guys) in the business. WWE producer Brian "Road Dogg" James was not always a pure babyface throughout his own wrestling career but recently spoke about the importance of good guys in wrestling on his "Oh... You Didn't Know" podcast. James said it's "awesome" to dig into wrestling a little bit, but said his opinions are just that – his own opinions. He said they may not align with everybody else's, but there are bits of his opinions on babyfaces that will stand true no matter what. He laid out his perfect example of a babyface in the current wrestling environment.

"I want the good guy to be the good guy again and Cody [Rhodes] has brought that back," James said. "He doesn't cuss, his promos are good and they're heartfelt and they bring you in and he looks in the camera and looks in your eyes and you feel like you're touching base with him and he cuts a heartfelt promo, and you go like, 'I hope he kills that guy. I hope he murderizes him.' He's bringing back babyface."

Rhodes was involved in a promo battle with heel Drew McIntyre on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw." McIntyre called Rhodes out for seemingly acting fake, but Rhodes said he smiles because he's doing what he loves. He said he is grateful for his second chance within WWE. James said Rhodes is a "good guy babyface" and in his opinion, it's a "rightening of the ship" within the company.

"He's not saying 'suck it' and he ain't NWO Wolfpac and people with bats. He's just a good guy who works hard and says he's going to finish his story and I want to go on that ride with him and see if he does," James said. "So it's all cyclical just like everything is, I think, but this is for sure because we're coming right back to the good guy being an actual good guy."