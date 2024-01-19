AEW Champ Samoa Joe Lays Out 'The Formula' For Success

There are currently a variety of platforms that allow individuals to express their opinions. In the world of wrestling, fans and personalities often provide their views on social media, while some legends of the ring opt to share their thoughts via podcasting. However, it appears that current AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, who successfully defended his belt for the first time on "AEW Dynamite" against HOOK on Wednesday, has figured out the recipe when it comes to earning big bucks by expressing one's opinions online.

"In case you don't know the formula," Joe wrote on X. "Hot takes = engagement= Algorithm placement= views= $$. Some of you are playing yourselves trying to win these arguments. Remember you're not the consumer here, You're the product."

A recent social media take that sparked plenty of engagement was AEW boss Tony Khan's thoughts on WWE's Jinder Mahal receiving a world title shot. He described WWE booking Seth Rollins vs. Mahal for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on "WWE Raw" as a "double standard." Khan noted that "The Modern Day Maharaja" hadn't won a match for the past year in WWE, while he supposedly received negative feedback for having HOOK, who he pointed out had a 28-1 record in AEW, call out reigning AEW World Champion Joe. A plethora of fans and wrestling personalities reacted to Khan's X post, which currently has 8.4 million views, including former WCW executive Eric Bischoff, who briefly went back and forth with Khan on the platform. Bischoff is also known for "hot takes" via his "83 Weeks" podcast.