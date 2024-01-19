El Hijo Del Vikingo Signs AAA Contract Extension

AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo has been regarded as one of the most exciting young wrestlers in the world. His work in Mexico, as well as his regular appearances in AEW, ROH, and GCW, have led to the luchador becoming one of the most sought after performers in wrestling.

While a number of people might have thought his permanent future lies in the United States, Dave Meltzer noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Vikingo has put pen to paper with AAA, signing a contract extension with the Mexican promotion. Meltzer stated that Vikingo still intends to compete internationally with AEW, ROH, and in Japan, but decided to stick with AAA for both professional and personal reasons. Vikingo is the longest-reigning AAA Mega Champion, having held the title for over two years at the time of writing. He surpassed the previous record held by AEW star Kenny Omega in December 2023, with Meltzer also noting that his reign as champion was also a reason for him to stay based in Mexico.

Not only will fans of AEW and ROH get to see Vikingo in 2024, fans of TNA Wrestling will also get the chance to see him in action. Vikingo took part in a three-way match for the TNA X-Division Championship at their recent Hard to Kill pay-per-view, as well as a six way match that was taped for the first "TNA Impact" episode of 2024. This could become a regular thing for Vikingo, as it was announced at Hard to Kill that TNA and AAA had entered into an official working relationship.