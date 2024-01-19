Road Dogg Says This WWE Star Is The Best Babyface Wrestler Today

Much like superhero stories, professional wrestling widely revolves around the concept of good versus evil, or in this particular instance, babyfaces versus heels. While babyface characters can be presented in a variety of ways, their effectiveness is contingent upon their ability to elicit a positive reaction from fans. During a recent episode of the "Oh You Didn't Know" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian "Road Dogg" James highlighted Cody Rhodes as the performer he believes to be the best babyface of today.

"[Cody] talks to me in his promos. He always catches me with something, even when I'm watching his promos in a judgmental manner because I know for a fact he's going to come back through the curtain and go, 'What did you think?' That's the kind of guy he is," James said. "He wants to learn, he wants to hear, and he wants to grow as a businessman. He's the cream of the crop right now, but it's fun to watch the new guys come around. And like I said earlier, I feel like it's coming back to being the good guy. Yeah, [Cody] looks like Homelander, but God darn, it's awesome. He's blonde hair and red, white, and blue. I don't know what's not to love."

Outside of Rhodes, James pointed toward CM Punk and Seth Rollins as other notable babyfaces in the present-day landscape. Though Punk may be more of an "anti-hero," James noted that Punk is still able to effectively convince the people that he is on their side. For Rollins, a once self-proclaimed "Messiah," James credits the reinvention of his character, which is now framed as "The Revolutionary," as the catalyst for him becoming one of the most successful good guys in the industry.

