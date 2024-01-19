Road Dogg Assesses WWE's 'Big Four' Premium Live Events

WWE's WrestleMania, Survivor Series, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble are often seen as the "big four" premium live events for the company. They are the staple events that do not change, and often work as the pillars which WWE books most of its storylines around, with angles traditionally coming to an end on these shows. It isn't just fans that see them as important though, as Brian "Road Dogg" James admitted those shows are always looked at as special.

"SummerSlam is looked at as another 'Mania almost," he said on "Oh You Didn't Know." "The Rumble — now it has its meaning to take that to the main event of WrestleMania, so you kind of watch that." However, in the past decade, two other events have become important and popular parts of the calendar, Elimination Chamber and Money in the Bank. This is largely because both of them carry major stakes, with the former normally taking place between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. This often means that WWE books a Chamber match to have implications on the Grandest Stage Of Them All, but that doesn't mean the Rumble has lost its importance in the eyes of James.

"You want to watch now that there's stakes on the Elimination Chamber in Perth, you want to watch that too like, what's going to happen there," he said. "So, stories are building, intrigue is building. Rumble definitely starts the Road to WrestleMania."

