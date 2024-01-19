Jim Ross Addresses Deonna Purrazzo Signing With AEW

Deonna Purrazzo is currently AEW's latest signing, and has already drawn a lot of praise from her peers for jumping to the promotion. According to Jim Ross on "Grilling JR," Purrazzo's signing will ultimately benefit the women's roster.

Per Ross, AEW has been doing a great job with their latest signings, praising the inclusion of Purrazzo as he believes she will ultimately help the younger talent with their ring and crowd psychology. "Deonna Purrazzo is with us now, she's a highly skilled in-ring performer, and she will be able to help a lot of our young ladies with ring and crowd psychology 'Don't do this, wait, hold on' or whatever. So, that's a good hire for Tony Khan." Additionally, Ross noted he believes that Serena Deeb is gearing up for a return, and noted that she similarly does the same thing for the women's roster. "Serena Deeb, I think, is coming back. She's another one that can teach, coach, and makes everybody she works with better."

Lastly, Ross expressed how happy he is about the new direction in the division, and seemed to suggest he wants to see women's wrestling elevated as much as men's wrestling. "So, I never dreamed it would be to this degree ever. Surprised me pleasantly. Because look, a woman's got just as much right to make a living as a man, so why not? I'm all for it."

