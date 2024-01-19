WWE Alum Kurt Angle Shares Details Of Film Role With UFC Hall Of Famer Randy Couture

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was recently asked on his podcast about projects he will be working on in 2024. Although he was unable to disclose some of his plans, he did reveal one project he will be working on soon.

"In the next six weeks, they haven't decided a definite date yet, but it will be within the next six weeks, I have a movie that I'm going to be shooting that's called 'The Ranch,'" Angle said on "The Kurt Angle Show." "And Randy Couture is going to star in it with me. We're going to be brothers. And it's a movie about a ranch. Randy's a war hero, and I'm the scumbag brother ... It's a good movie. We're working with Michael Tadross. If you don't know who he is, look him up, you'll see he's a really, really big-time Hollywood producer. So I'm excited about doing this with Randy."

Angle, who retired from the ring in 2019 after losing to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, will return to the silver screen for the first time since starring in the 2015 release of "The Last Witch Hunter." His first movie appearance came back in 2009, when he played the role of Brad Mayfield in "End Game." Angle also appeared in films such as "Dylan Dog: Dead of Night," "Warrior," and "Pain and Gain," which also starred former WWE Champion Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

