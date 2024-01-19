Backstage Update On Possible Changes For WWE SmackDown Star Butch

A new report suggests that "WWE SmackDown" star Butch may be imminently headed toward a name change.

On the January 12 episode of "SmackDown," the former Brawling Brute appeared in a pre-recorded vignette with his fellow Englishman Tyler Bate, whom he teamed with the week prior. As the two conversed, Bate pointed out that it seemed like Butch had lost his sense of identity. To solve this dilemma, Bate suggested that Butch look inward to remind himself of who he was during the height of their run in the British Strong Style stable. When Bate then asked him what his new name was going to be, the camera panned to reveal Butch deep in thought before the scene faded out.

Following the broadcast of this segment, Fightful Select is now reporting that those within WWE have talked about changing Butch's ring name back to that of Pete Dunne for a long time, with one source also indicating that the recent "SmackDown" segment is "exactly what it looks like."

Upon signing with WWE in 2017, the former WWE United Kingdom Champion kept his long-time ring name of Pete Dunne. However, in 2022, as Dunne ascended to the main roster, WWE altered his wrestling name to Butch — a decision that reportedly sparked heavy pushback. This reaction was elicited partially due to the fact that the WWE Universe had already known another performer under the same name — that being Bushwhacker Butch, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.