Backstage Update On When Will Ospreay Is Expected To Make His Debut As An AEW Regular

WIll Ospreay is soon to be All Elite when his contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling expires next month, and according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he's expected to begin operating as a regular member of the AEW roster in February. Ospreay is also set to be at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view on March 3 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Back in November, AEW CEO Tony Khan teased there was going to be a new roster member signing at Full Gear. That person turned out to be "The Aerial Assassin." During the pay-per-view, Ospreay came out and signed a contract held by Tony Schiavone in the center of the ring. He said he wouldn't be a full-time AEW talent until his NJPW contract formally ended, but made sure to mention All Out in London on August 25.

Ospreay is set to wrestle his final match in NJPW on February 11 — he announced at the company's New Year's Dash special that he will team with Francesco Akira, TJP, HENARE, and Jeff Cobb to take on David Finlay, Alex Coughlin, Gabe Kidd, Clark Connors, and Drilla Moloney, which became a cage match in Finlay's request. It will be the first NJPW cage match since March 28, 2004, and the first with fans in the audience.