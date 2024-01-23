Former WWE Star Mace Reflects On The Genesis Of Maximum Male Models

Before his release from WWE, Mason Madden was one-half of the Maximum Male Models alongside Mansoor. While the pairing didn't last too long, they had a fan following online, and for a moment seemed to enjoy a push from WWE higher-ups. Speaking with WrestlingNewsCo, Madden recalled the process behind developing the gimmick and Vince McMahon's involvement. Madden was asked if he knew of anyone backstage pulling for him to be featured, but he denied that and instead suggested it was because he was always up for anything.

"I have a lot of range! I've done a lot of things in WWE, I've worn a lot of hats. If they want me to be a big monster or a male model, I'm never going to say no." According to Madden, once he and Dijak were split, no more plans were left for him. Despite this, he was in touch with creative, and they passed by ideas to make him return as "Mace the Executioner" or "Mace the Mercenary." However, when he was called back in for "WWE SmackDown," he was told McMahon had an idea for him to be paired with Mansoor, where both would be portraying male models.

After a dark match, Madden claims McMahon sold the idea to them. "And he explains 'You guys are two good-looking guys, and I want you to do this male model thing, and if you commit to it, it's really going to work out for you.'" Additionally, Madden claims that McMahon even personally cleared out the ring during Money in the Bank rehearsals, which led them to believe they finally had the higher-ups behind their next run. "Me and Manny looked at each other and we were like 'This is it! This is it for us!'" Unfortunately, McMahon soon announced his retirement, ending their push in the process. "Two weeks later. Text message: 'I'm retiring.' Push over"

