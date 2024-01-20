Backstage Update On WWE's Reported WrestleMania 2024 Plans For Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins hit a significant bump on his road to WWE WrestleMania 40 as it has emerged he has sustained a torn MCL and partially torn meniscus following his WWE World Heavyweight Title defense on this past Monday night's "Raw." Per reports, Rollins is penciled in for a title defense against real-life adversary CM Punk at the "Show of Shows," and there were undoubtedly concerns over whether that would still be the case after the last week. However, Dave Meltzer noted during "Wrestling Observer Radio" (h/t WrestlingNews.co for the transcription) that the match is still due to go ahead as planned. But plans are subject to change depending on the severity of Rollins' knee issues going forward. The situation at present was described as "up in the air" and WWE has pulled their injured world champion from live events for the foreseeable future — advertisements reflect he has been replaced by Randy Orton — as a potential WrestleMania main event is now under threat. There was no word on how long Rollins stands to be sidelined, and Meltzer added that it could come down to whether he opts for arthroscopic or invasive surgery, the former freeing up a return while the latter will shelf him beyond 'Mania.

CM Punk and Seth Rollins have been destined to collide since the former made his return to WWE at Survivor Series in November last year. With Rollins as WWE World Champion, Punk declared his entry into the Royal Rumble match later this month in an attempt to earn his title shot at WrestleMania. Punk will be competing with last year's winner, Cody Rhodes, who is also chasing a destiny for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship held by Roman Reigns. So there is plenty of room for WWE to pivot should Seth Rollins versus CM Punk be ruled out before April.