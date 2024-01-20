Top TNA Star Confirmed To Finish Up With The Company At Tonight's Tapings

Trinity Fatu, formerly Naomi in WWE, finished up with TNA after last night's TV tapings in Orlando, Florida. Prior to the show, PWInsider reported on its Elite platform that the former TNA Knockouts Champion was set to make her final appearance at the tapings. After losing her Knockouts Title to Jordynne Grace at Hard to Kill, Trinity worked both TNA TV tapings since, being in the ring with her adversary both times. The first was a rematch for the title on January 14, which is expected to air on January 25, and last night she and Grace teamed together against Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans.

"Coming to TNA has been life-changing for me, both inside and outside the ring," said Trinity, addressing the crowd after her bout (posted on the SEScoops YouTube channel). She added, "I feel honored to work with such a strong division and incredible group of women."

Trinity gestured toward Jordynne Grace, praising the new champion before closing saying, "Whenever y'all think of TNA, I want y'all to think of me, Trini-TNA! Thank you for coming out! We love you!"

Trinity held the TNA Knockouts Title for 182 days, beginning her reign while the brand operated under its Impact Wrestling name. She was the first Women's Champion of the newly rebranded TNA, dropping the title to Jordynne Grace as it became known she was likely to finish up with the promotion. Per recent reports, she is expected to return to WWE two years after her 2022 departure. In doing so, she would reunite with her husband Jimmy Uso who competes on the "SmackDown" brand.



