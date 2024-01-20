Former AEW, Current TNA Star Out For Up To A Year Following ACL Tear

TNA star KiLynn King, notable for her sporadic appearances for AEW, has confirmed she will be out of action for up to 12 months. King took to Instagram to address her absence from wrestling as of late, explaining that she is still signed to TNA but sustained a knee injury at an indie show about a month ago. She temporarily dislocated her knee, causing a torn ACL, sprained LCL, and damage to her MCL. Surgery to repair the injury is scheduled for the first week of February and the expected timeline for return is nine to 12 months. While King hopes to return sooner than later, she is cognizant that she needs to take her time to come back "stronger and better."

"I love TNA. I love wrestling. As much as it sucks that I can't be there right now, I can't wait to tune in every single week, and get motivated by them, and come back stronger than ever. Because, you know what? It doesn't matter if it's this year or next year, the King of Knockouts is always going to be the one to watch," said King.

King confirmed in March 2023 that she had signed with TNA – known at the time as Impact Wrestling — after making a name for herself on the independent circuit and in appearances for the NWA and AEW. She reigned with the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship alongside Taylor Wilde throughout much of 2023, last appearing for TNA in October teaming with Steve Maclin against Jordynne Grace and Bully Ray. KiLynn King last wrestled Eli Knight at a Florida independent show in December.