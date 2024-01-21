Former WWE Star Weighs In On CM Punk's Prior Bitterness Toward The Company

Former WWE star Maven recently revisited the infamous podcast where CM Punk spoke to Colt Cabana about his 2014 exit from WWE. Maven reacted to things Punk had to say on the podcast on his YouTube channel and offered his own commentary. At one point on the podcast, Punk said it was okay to be bitter, which Maven strongly disagreed with.

"Bad things are going to happen, and if you're not prepared for that in life, that object of walking around bitter, that's going to only lay the groundwork for more bad things to happen in life," Maven said. "If you're bitter about something, what is it that you're bitter about and at that point, 'What can I do next time to make me not feel this bitterness?'"

Punk went on in the podcast to say he was happy being out of WWE. Maven said that if he needed to walk away to get to that place in his life, he was happy for Punk. Punk also called WWE a very creatively stifling and toxic environment — another sentiment Maven said he understood.

"I'm not saying that's what you sign up for, but that's just life, that's the world. When you're backstage, and you're one of 60 that's back there, you realize sometimes they're going to have things geared toward other people," he said. "Guys would just kind of get beat down mentally at times when maybe they were pushing someone else, and maybe they didn't see in you what you saw in you. I know I felt that occasionally, so I understand where he's coming from."

Punk will make his televised in-ring return to WWE in the men's Royal Rumble match on January 27. He declared himself for the match after signing an exclusive contract with "WWE Raw" and getting into a promo battle with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.