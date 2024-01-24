Former WWE Star Maven Weighs In On Whether CM Punk Is A Hypocrite For Returning

Former WWE star Maven recently revisited CM Punk's infamous interview with Colt Cabana on his YouTube channel. Maven played clips from the podcast and shared his thoughts on what Punk had to say, especially when it came to working sick and injured in the company. Maven said he hates that WWE let Punk work while hurt, noting that he agrees with many things the "Second City Saint" said and felt. However, does he think he's a hypocrite for returning to the company?

"I hate that they made him wrestle so many times hurt because I'm sure he's feeling that each and every day, and I'm sure that's going to be injuries, and that's going to be pain that's never leaving him," Maven said. "That's going to be with him for the rest of his life. I know a lot of people might view Punk as a hypocrite for going back, for going against what he said in this. What do I think? Do I think he's a hypocrite for going back? Absolutely not. If Punk was getting financially compensated for what he's happy with, and the WWE is getting a draw that they know they're going to get with him, and both sides win in the end, there's no reason you shouldn't go back."

Maven said he wishes Punk nothing but luck and he hopes he's viewing his time in WWE differently this time, adding that he wants the Superstar to be happy. Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 following his departure from AEW. He is scheduled to compete at the Royal Rumble on January 27.