EC3 Explains Why He Isn't Interested In Leaving NWA To Go Back To WWE

EC3 is currently riding high as the NWA Worlds Champion, and he'd rather be there than return to WWE. While speaking to "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," he discussed the company's current direction and why he believes in it.

"I'm so thoroughly content with building what we're building right now. I'm very on board. I feel very much that I could be a gear in the strongest machine possible, or I can sink or swim, being a catalyst to build something for the future. How much are they paying? No, I believe in what we're doing; I believe in WPC [William Patrick Corgan]. They put me in a great position, not just champion, but sort of like, I don't know, I guess I'm a locker room leader and things like that, and being able to help cultivate the future intrigues me greatly, especially because I'm still in my prime, and I could beat everybody."

According to EC3, WWE is too micromanaged, which hurts the creative process. However, he believes that NWA puts talent in a position to succeed, and they have more freedom. Meanwhile, EC3 previously said that stars got punished in WWE, simply because they found success. EC3 left WWE in 2020 after being released by the company. Since then, he's competed in companies such as Ring of Honor and founded his own with Control Your Narrative.

If you use any quotes from this podcast, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.