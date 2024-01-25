Ivy Nile Opens Up About Her Transition From WWE NXT To The Main Roster

After spending nearly four years on "WWE NXT," Ivy Nile received her official call up to the main roster as she and The Creed Brothers inked contracts for the "WWE RAW" brand on November 6. This sight occurred one week after Nile accompanied The Creed Brothers to their main roster debut match against Alpha Academy. During a recent appearance on "WWE Die Woche," Nile opened up about the ongoing adjustment to now being on WWE's flagship show.

"I watch 'Raw' every Monday night, 'SmackDown' every Friday, and being in 'NXT,' you watch it and you're like, 'One day. One day, [I'll move up to the main roster], maybe.' The first time we were at 'Raw,' and The Creed Brothers had Alpha Academy, when we walked out there, you go from watching it to being a part of it. I can't put words into that," Nile said. "I know everyone saw I couldn't wipe the smile off my face. It was just so surreal to walk out there and be like, 'I watch this every single Monday and then now I'm a part of it.' It's unreal, and now that I'm a part of 'Raw,' I cannot wait to get my hands on everything. I want to be in the pay-per-views, I want to be in all the specials. I want to get my hands on absolutely everything."

When asked about the changes she's noticed between WWE's developmental program of "NXT" and the main roster product, Nile pointed out that "Raw" and "SmackDown" present her with bigger stakes, bigger goals, and bigger challengers to face. Nile also noted that she's looking forward to the possibility of partaking in some of WWE's upcoming premium live events, such as the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 40.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE Die Woche" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.