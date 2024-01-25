Bruce Prichard Laments This WWE Dream Match That Never Happened

Batista and Brock Lesnar were two of the biggest stars from WWE's Ruthless Aggression Era, with both men having Hall of Fame runs while they also went on to have major successes outside the company. However, despite being around at the same time, they never competed against each other on television or at a pay-per-view, which Bruce Prichard lamented.

"Timing kids, timing. It's all about timing, wrong place, wrong time," he said on "Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard." "I think that could have been one of those that you build up for years before you finally do it. They were in that same kind of era too."

Even though Batista and Lesnar had powerhouse styles and huge physiques, WWE never opted to put them together as each man was busy with other storylines. However, they did have one singles match against each other which was a dark match at a "WWE Raw" taping in 2003, with "The Beast Incarnate" picking up the victory. While the WWE Universe didn't get to enjoy a feud between them, they did play a big part in each other's early developments as they were part of the historic 2002 OVW class which also featured the likes of Randy Orton, John Cena, and Shelton Benjamin.

Unfortunately, this is one encounter that is never going to happen. Even though Lesnar continues to wrestle to this day, "The Animal" hung up his boots after being beaten by Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

