Ted DiBiase Assesses Lex Luger's Abilities During WWE Run

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase has discussed his former colleague Lex Luger's run in WWE, and how he wasn't very good in the ring in the early '90s in WWE.

In a recent edition of his "Everybody's Got a Pod" podcast, DiBiase reviewed the 1994 men's Royal Rumble match, where Bret Hart and Luger were declared co-winners. "The Million Dollar Man" believes that Hart should have won it as Luger was still not the best in the ring.

"I probably would have [gone for Bret] that time. I love Lex to death, but at that time, Lex was still pretty green, in my opinion. He didn't have a lot of years behind him in terms of wrestling. You're gonna take a guy who has this great body, and I guess what you're going to have to do is depend on guys like Bret Hart and me and just about everybody else, to get in the ring with him and make him look good. That's where it was at that time because Lex wasn't a seasoned guy, he just had this great look," said DiBiase.

DiBiase, however, credited Luger for putting in the hours and discipline to perfect and maintain his physique. Luger, after a stint with WCW, debuted in WWE at the 1993 Royal Rumble, introduced by manager Bobby Heenan. A year later, he was catapulted to the top and had a world title opportunity at WrestleMania X later that year, losing to Yokozuna.

Yokozuna, the then WWE Champion, had to face both Luger and Hart on the same night, with the latter winning the title from him in the main event of the show. Luger's WWE run came to an end in 1995, after he decided to return to WCW, making a surprise appearance on "Nitro."