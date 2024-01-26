Ted DiBiase Recalls Vince McMahon's One Criticism After Signing Him To WWE

Ted DiBiase may be "The Million Dollar Man" and one of the most popular and influential managers in wrestling history. However, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had one criticism of him. On a recent episode of "Everybody's Got A Pod," DiBiase said that he was hitting the gym frequently before signing with the company, but McMahon wanted him to do more regarding his appearance.

"He said, 'Ted, your work is great, but I would like to see you have a little more presence in the gym.' And that's it. And I did. I started working out regularly. But, you know, the whole steroid thing... I was afraid of steroids because I would hear stories about people taking steroids, and all of a sudden, they've got cancer. Because steroids does what? It makes things grow. And when I start hearing those stories, I go, 'I don't care.' Did I ever? Yeah. I did a couple times, and again, just my fear of it, I was kind of concerned more about my personal health than I was looking like Tony Atlas."

Despite his lack of mass, DiBiase went on to become a popular character in WWE. He didn't win any World Titles, but he created his own championship that remains iconic today. DiBiase invented the "Million Dollar Championship," which was last seen around the waist of Cameron Grimes in "WWE NXT" when DiBiase was his manager. DiBiase, who had also worked backstage in WWE creative with McMahon at one point in his storied career, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010.