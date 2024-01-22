Maven On What He Admires And Respects About CM Punk's 2014 WWE Walkout

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, but his exit from the promotion in 2014 is arguably one of the biggest moments of his career. Former WWE star Maven recently listened to Punk's tell-all interview from his appearance on Colt Cabana's podcast years ago and gave his take on "The Second City Saint's" decision via YouTube.

Maven said he admires Punk's desire for more and gave him credit for being a competitor in all aspects of his career. "Punk is someone who demands perfection out of himself, and I understand when you demand perfection in yourself, it's only natural to want that perfection to come from not only the people that you're working with but the people that you're working for."

Additionally, Maven also agreed with Punk's assessment that some wrestlers manipulated WWE's Wellness Policy at the time, and even used it to get rid of others on the roster when needed. He praised how Punk has never been associated with drugs and questioned why WWE asked him to take the test when he sustained a concussion in 2014. "I've never heard of drugs even being a forethought in anyone's mind with him. So, why they would wanna p*** him there? I dunno."

Lastly, Maven praised Punk for standing up to Vince McMahon and Triple H, when he claimed to have declined a WrestleMania match against "The Game." Maven also hailed Punk for allegedly walking out without setting another star back halfway through a feud. "If he wasn't walking out on anything, I give him credit for actually walking out at the best time for him and at the best time for others in the company; it's not like he was holding up a program with someone."

