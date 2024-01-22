AEW Mobile Game Developer Speaks On Aubrey Edwards' Influence Behind The Scenes

The "AEW: Rise to the Top" mobile game, developed by East Side Games Group Inc., was released via Google Play and the App Store on January 17. Appearing on "AEW Unrestricted," East Side Games' Jamie Henwood spoke about AEW referee and "Unrestricted" co-host Aubrey Edwards' influence on the new release. Edwards worked closely with the gaming developer on the project.

"I have to just say, Aubrey, that our partnership with you is the most healthy partnership we've ever had," Henwood said. "And I don't know if it's because you're just so freakin' real; you're such an authentic, genuine person. I don't know. It's a very different relationship."

Edwards, who also works for the AEW Games department in Tony Khan's promotion, described her "AEW: Rise to the Top" role as a "licensing-publishing partner," which involved approving and overseeing game elements as they were developed. Edwards said she ended up providing very little feedback because East Side Games hit it out of the park from the start. Henwood added that East Side Games appreciated Aubrey's valuable feedback and praised the AEW referee for her ability to provide it.

According to Google Play, the new AEW idle sports experience enables players to play as their favorite wrestlers, upgrade them, and send them into battle to fight against other AEW opponents. They can also engage in feuds and enjoy custom storylines and championship angles.

