Maven Explains Why WWE Stars Used To Sometimes Be 'Excited' About Getting Injured

Maven is best known for his brief tenure in WWE as well as being the inaugural winner of the promotion's former reality competition series, "Tough Enough." During a recent video on his YouTube channel, he discussed some topics brought up by CM Punk in his infamous 2014 interview with Colt Cabana, where he commented about injuries and needing time off.

Maven said he tried to avoid injuries because he always feared more time off would lead to a release. "I always felt like if I wasn't there, someone was going to be doing my job, maybe doing it better than I was, and then they might tell me, you know, 'Hey, you hurt? Take a couple of weeks to heal that shoulder. Maybe take another month. Take another two months.' And then, there's your release."

Maven also commented on Punk's claim that some wrestlers got excited about injuries, confirming that it was the same during his time in WWE, as many never got time off. "It's tough when you're off the road and hurt, and every day, you know already how much your body hurts. And then, you know at night, you're gonna go out and do it all over again."

Additionally, Maven explained that WWE largely intends to keep momentum on stars but urged wrestlers to look after their bodies. "You have to get your body right. You have to protect yourself so you don't fly with a blood clot." On top of this, he dismissed claims that WWE has a lot of foresight, and pointed out how easily plans change. "A lot of times, just, you can't predict what's going to happen with the crowd. But if a crowd's not buying it, abort that quick!"

