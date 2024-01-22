Former TNA Star EC3 Discusses Current Relationship With Dixie Carter

The EC3 character was born in TNA, originally debuting as Dixie Carter's spoiled nephew. It created a connection between them that led to many big moments in both of their careers at that time, and while they're no longer actively working together, that doesn't mean they've lost contact.

"I probably text her once a month," EC3 revealed on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet."

Carter worked as both an on-screen character and the real-life owner of TNA, and EC3 believes that meant she jumped immediately into the deep end when it came to professional wrestling, where he believes people were probably utilizing and manipulating her in a bid to get money. Carter was also subjected to a lot of negativity from fans at times, due to her work on television and how the business was run. However, EC3's personal experience with Carter vastly differs from some of the things that have been said about her on the internet.

"I don't know if she ever just had to have fun, got to have that fun that is the reason we do this," he said. "She's an absolute sweetheart, and kind of the difference between a character on TV where she's a bad guy, I guess, and to the human that she really is. Internet again, hindsight 20/20, people's opinion, just the things people would say, and I'm like, 'This is one of the nicest people I've ever met.'"

EC3 isn't the only ex-TNA star who appreciates Carter. Nick Aldis has also commented on his relationship with Carter, revealing that he considers her a friend and someone whose heart is in the right place.

