Ivy Nile Explains Why She Chose The Dragon Sleeper For WWE Finishing Move

"WWE Raw" star Ivy Nile has made a splash since being called up to the main roster with the Creed Brothers. She's already collided with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley for a shot at gold at "Raw: Day One, albeit in a losing effort. Nile also recently appeared on "WWE – Die Woche" ahead of the Royal Rumble on January 27, and she talked a lot about how she trains and her career.

During the interview, Nile was asked about how she came to use her Dragon Sleeper finisher in WWE. The Superstar said that she did a lot of jiu-jitsu growing up, which she continues to do now.

"So I had this collar choke that I did a lot in jiu-jitsu, and I had this pitbull patch I had on my arm, and I got this choke almost every time that I rolled in jiu-jitsu. And so I've always been a submission-type wrestler because I love submission finishes. I think it's really hard to get out of my submissions, so why wouldn't I just, like, find a finish that has my strengths in it?" Nile explained. "So, I'm like, 'What's the strongest submission I can find? And so the day that it came to me, I honestly can't really remember other than I use it in jiu-jitsu, but it's mostly on the floor, so I'm like, 'How can I do it on [my] feet, and make them crumble down? So I think it was kind of just a correlation of everything."

Nile has been missing from the ring following her loss to Ripley at "Raw: Day One." However, with the women's Royal Rumble match coming up at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg/Tampa, Florida, this weekend, Nile could make her first appearance in the match.