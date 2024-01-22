Cody Rhodes Reacts To Being On The Cover Of WWE 2K24

Cody Rhodes might not have finished the story yet, but he has been officially revealed as the cover star for the Standard Edition of this year's "WWE 2K24" video game. Rhodes has already shared his thoughts with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, wherein he compared the moment to headlining WWE WrestleMania.

According to Rhodes, being selected as a cover star for "WWE 2K24" is something that aligns with his aspirations to go as high as possible in pro wrestling. "I put it up there with winning the Royal Rumble; I put it up there with headlining WrestleMania 39. I want to go as far as I can go, and adding the 2K24 cover to that means a whole lot."

Additionally, Rhodes compared his current WWE run to a surreal experience. "Every day, something's happening. Now it's being on the cover of the 2K24 game. That's out of body." Continuing, Rhodes tried to describe what his new milestone felt like. "I used to go to these arenas where I was lower or a mid-card guy. It's different now. The merchandise stands are all selling 'American Nightmare' stuff. I always shoot for the moon, but you don't always make it. This time, I landed."

Lastly, Rhodes also recalled dreaming about becoming a wrestler as a child and compared the milestone to a dream come true. "These are the type of things that you think about as a little kid dreaming about becoming a wrestler. You want to be at WrestleMania, you want to be on Monday Night Raw. This is a dream. That's what it feels like. I don't want it to end."