R-Truth Recalls Working With The Rock At WWE Survivor Series In 2011

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson hasn't wrestled in WWE on a full-time basis since 2003, only appearing for sporadic appearances and major pay-per-views. One of these appearances came at the 2011 Survivor Series inside Madison Square Garden. The event marked 15 years since Johnson had made his WWE debut, and it was taking place in the same building. The Rock teamed up with John Cena to take on The Miz and R-Truth in a tag team match, and in a recent interview with SPORF, Truth looked back on being part of such a huge match.

"Oh man, me and Miz was cooking. Awesome Truth was cooking at that time," Truth said. "We're in the ring with Cena and The Rock. Me and Miz are looking at each other and we had a connection of, 'Damn, we made it'. That was sold out, Madison Square Garden. C'mon, you don't get no higher than that."

Truth didn't just work with Johnson after he became more known for his movies than his wrestling — the two also met during the famed Attitude Era, when Truth was known as K-Kwik. Truth looks back on those days fondly as well, thanks to Johnson's kind nature.

"The Rock's always been a funny guy. Very funny, quick witted. He's cool and very, very unselfish," Truth said. "I've taken that into my own career, you have to. People can judge how you are as a human by that. People can tell if you're selfish or unselfish, and The Rock is definitely one of the most unselfish people I've ever met."

Johnson recently returned to WWE on the "Day 1" edition of "WWE Raw," where he teased a potential showdown with Roman Reigns by asking the crowd if he should sit at "the head of the table."

