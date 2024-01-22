Former WWE Divas Champion Reportedly Scheduled To Be Present At Royal Rumble PLE

It's once again Royal Rumble season, which means WWE will be reaching out to surprise guests from around the wrestling world to help fill out the 60 slots that make up the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches. And while one ex-WWE star may or may not be in the Rumble match itself, we do know she will be in the building.

According to PWInsider Elite, former WWE Divas Champion Maryse will be at the 2024 Royal Rumble in some capacity. Being married to WWE's The Miz means Maryse doesn't necessarily need to be booked on the show itself to be in attendance, though her name was reportedly in the air backstage at Monday's "WWE Raw." Maryse hasn't wrestled in a WWE ring since 2022, when she and her husband wrestled a losing effort against fellow wrestling spouses Edge and Beth Phoenix at the 2022 Royal Rumble in St. Louis, MO.

Maryse has a long and storied history in the WWE but the multi-time champion has never wrestled in a women's Royal Rumble match. The women's Rumble has developed something of a tradition in bringing back women from WWE's past for the match, including Kelly Kelly, Michelle McCool, and others. Maryse said last year that she was awe-struck at how far women's wrestling had come in WWE, feeling the respect for the performers and the presentation of the matches had progressed by leaps and bounds since her time in the company. It could be possible that Maryse wants to try her hand once again against the division.

Maryse isn't the only one impressed with WWE's current women's division, as WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase recently said that the women's matches are more believable than the men's.