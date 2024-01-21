WWE Legend Ted DiBiase Makes Bold Claim About Today's Women's Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase has been keeping up with professional wrestling, along with some of his peers, and on the latest "Everybody's Got A Pod" episode, DiBiase made a bold claim.

"I hope none of the current talent...take this the wrong way, but I watch, and as I watch, a lot of my peers, the guys that were in the business [at] the same time...as they watch, the girls division of the WWE put on more believable matches than the guys," DiBiase said, "and I mean, guy after guy after guy [who came up in the business] with me will agree with me and I don't know why." DiBiase believes WWE is doing a better job of featuring the women overall, which he thinks might be leading to the matches coming across so much more legitimate to him.

WWE has made strides over the past decade to better represent women's talent, with a large number of titles, including tag titles, established for the women's division. Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam agrees with DiBiase, recently saying that women's wrestling in the modern era is giving men's wrestlers a serious run for their money, which Van Dam is extra appreciative of, as he felt that until recently women's wrestling was woefully worse. The women's division isn't the only thing DiBiase has noticed about modern wrestling. The former WWE Million Dollar Champion has also had high praise for newly-returned WWE Superstar CM Punk, who DiBiase feels brings a grounded presentation to men's wrestling that many are missing.