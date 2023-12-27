WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam Gets Candid About Women's Wrestling

The last 10 years have seen a massive shift in the way women's wrestling is both presented and viewed. During that period, women performed in the main event of WWE WrestleMania, put on their own pay-per-view with WWE Evolution, and fought for a more prominent spot on pro wrestling cards. WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam feels that women's wrestling has come a long way from the past, as he recently explained on an episode of "1 Of A Kind."

"I think it's great to give the women their opportunity like this," RVD said. "Women's wrestling is very popular and, for the first time in the wrestling that I know of, the women give the men a run for their money in the talent department."

The WWE Hall of Famer then stated that it's perfectly fine if anybody disagrees with his opinion, but he believes that women's matches used to be a consistent low point in wrestling shows. During his initial run in WWE, the wrestler said that the men typically outperformed the women in the ring, though he noted there were still some untalented men on the roster.

"It used to be that you could count on the girls match to suck," Van Dam continued. "It was an added attraction that was cool, like a midget match, you know?"

At the time Van Dam was in WWE, he said the women didn't feel like "natural fighters." The veteran said he would be able to see the women working together and getting into spots, whereas the men's matches looked more competitive.

"Hopefully I didn't get heat with too many people, especially the ladies," Van Dam said. "The girls now that have been kicking ass on TV for the last couple years, it's a whole different breed. ... It seems like the best have come forward."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "1 Of A Kind" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.