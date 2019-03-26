For the first time ever, women will main event a WrestleMania. It was recently announced by WWE that Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey will headline WrestleMania 35 for the latter's Raw Women's Championship. It was a moment praised by media, wrestlers and fans all over the world.

Following the announcement, the three ladies went on SportsCenter early this morning to discuss the historic news. They also talk about what it means for them and the industry as a whole. Becky, the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble winner, talked about her journey getting to where she is today. Her prediction to a friend has finally come true.

"I've been working towards this obsessively since I was 15 years old," Becky stated. "I left home, traveled to Canada, around Japan and around Europe. There was a period there where I left the business because I didn't think that this was possible. There was always part of me that just felt like I had more to do. I wanted to accomplish this dream. Even when I got signed to WWE, one of my good friends, I said to them, 'I'm going to main event WrestleMania' and he said it is good to dream but be realistic. Here we are."

One of her opponents is someone she is very familiar with. Becky turned on Charlotte at this past summer's SummerSlam PPV, and has been on a roll ever since. Becky has managed to gain the attention of the WWE Universe, becoming a true fan-favorite with her "The Man" persona and mic skills.

Charlotte, a multi-time women's champion, has been a part of some huge moments this year. She was inserted into this WrestleMania bout by Vince McMahon himself. The daughter of Ric Flair, Charlotte understands how important this moment is for women in pro wrestling.

"It is a huge dream," Charlotte went on to say. "Main eventing WrestleMania is the pinnacle of the Women's Evolution. Even two years ago I think most people would say that's impossible. Look what women from the past helped us get here and what we've created over the past few months. Now we're walking into MetLife with a capacity of 80,000 people and main eventing WrestleMania."

Both Charlotte and Becky's opponent, Ronda Rousey, debuted in WWE last year at the Royal Rumble. Making her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34, Rousey won a tag team match with Kurt Angle against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. Since then, the former UFC Bantamweight Champion and UFC Hall of Famer won the Women's Championship at SummerSlam. She has seen women grow in both MMA and pro wrestling, and is very proud at where they are today.

"On one hand, I was already expecting it, and on another hand, I was just really happy that it was finally certain," Ronda went on to say. "It seemed like an abstract goal somewhere far in the future. I came into WWE just a year ago and my goal from the very beginning was that I wanted to be a part of the first women's main event for WrestleMania. It is incredible the amount of momentum that we've been able to generate within just a year. Look at last year's WrestleMania compared to now. What I think is happening in WWE is really a parallel for everything that is happening culturally around the world. The WWE product just copies everything else that is happening for the women's evolution and revolution from every industry out there. I really think that this is one of those mediums where you can affect real social change and how women view themselves. This is the same company that had Bra and Panty matches that are now raising the women to the highest pinnacle that they have in the industry"

WrestleMania 35 takes place Sunday, April 7th inside MetLife Stadium. Tickets are still available for the event.

Source: ESPN