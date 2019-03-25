As noted, WWE announced that the women will main event WrestleMania this year for the first time ever. Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey will be fighting for the latter's Raw Women's Championship.

Several WWE Superstars took to Twitter to react to the announcement on the women main eventing.

Charlotte wrote, "It's been my...it's been OUR goal to main event #WrestleMania. It was never just talk, it was the hard work of every woman past, present, and future to get us here. We won't let you down. 13 days. #HERstory #Evolution ????"

Becky stated, "I ran my mouth, put in the miles, took the bumps and entertained the people till they couldn't deny me any longer. It's an emotional day just knowing I get to smash Ronnie and Char in front of the whole world on the biggest stage possible. To the people: THANK YOU. #IAMTHEMAN"

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7th inside MetLife Stadium. Below are reactions from Charlotte, Becky, Triple H, Jim Ross, El Ligero, Jessika Carr, Natalya, Nikki Bella, Naomi, Nia Jax, Cathy Kelley, Nikki Cross, Carmella and Sasha Banks.