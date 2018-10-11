Charlotte Flair Talks Being Booed As A Babyface In Her Feud With Becky Lynch

In recent weeks, the feud between SmackDown Live women's champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair has been given the top billing on Tuesday nights. Flair was recently a guest on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia and discussed the rivalry.

Arguably the best feud the SmackDown Live women's division has ever seen, Flair and Lynch have captivated the WWE Universe ever since Lynch turned on her best friend at SummerSlam. Flair said it's been a while since she has been involved in a significant rivalry and she is enjoying every bit of it.

"Anytime you can find yourself in a meaningful storyline you run with it. It's the first time in a while for me that---I have been in so many great storylines but I think the fans are really sinking their teeth in this one and see how far you can take it," Flair said. "It is exciting; it feels fresh and new. Even though Becky Lynch and I have had the opportunity to wrestle each other, this time the dynamic is different, which makes it even more exciting."

With Lynch as the heel for the first time in her career on the main roster, this iteration of the feud is different from previous ones. Lynch and Flair are real-life best friends, so Flair believes their familiarity with one another has only helped their on-screen storyline.

"Becky Lynch and I came up through NXT together, so in terms of how we view how things should be in the ring and psychology and I know what she does well and she knows what I do well because we have talked about it in the car so no, I think it makes for a better overall presentation," Flair said.

Despite playing the babyface, Flair has consistently been booed by audiences throughout this feud. It's less about a dislike for her, and more about a devotion to cheering for Lynch. Flair said she doesn't mind the negative reaction because it is better than no reaction at all.

"Honestly, if I wasn't getting a reaction then there would be a problem," she said. "Whether I am getting cheered or booed you are here to make the audience react and that is how I look at it. I don't look at it as a negative. I look at it as the fans are invested in the story."

Flair was also asked about her feud being compared to the rivalry between The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. She humbly accepted the compliment, but noted the comparisons are a result of the chemistry she shares with Lynch.

"One, it is flattering to be, I guess. People talk about this being one of the greatest feuds of all time. That is very flattering but I don't know, I mean, I guess, yeah. I don't want to sit here and say that I don't see myself as The Rock, but I don't see myself as Steve Austin," she said. "I do think that the fan reaction that we are getting maybe that is why people are saying that because of these two dominant stars are going at it and the chemistry, and the attitude and the presence is why they are saying that."

