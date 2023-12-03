WWE HOFer Ted DiBiase Jr. Explains Why CM Punk Is Good For Wrestling

CM Punk has become a lightning rod of controversy, between his ignoble exit from AEW and his surprise return to WWE, but WWE Hall of Famer "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase thinks that Punk fleshes out a product that has become too graceful and too theatrical, in his opinion.

"It's just become all this high-flying junk. I've seen these guys take beautiful bumps," DiBiase said on "Everybody's Got A Pod," noting that he wouldn't immediately recover from the big bumps. DiBiase believes selling is an important aspect that's missing today. "Make your story as realistic as you can."

DiBiase believes there's one of the wrestlers making things as realistic as possible, and that's the former AEW "Real" World Champion.

"[Punk] wrestles a more old-school way and that's my whole [thing]," DiBiase chuckled, saying Punk exemplifies everything he wishes younger wrestlers would emulate. "I'm gonna die on that hill."

DiBiase isn't the only WWE Hall of Famer singing Punk's praises, as "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michael recently said that he was thrilled to have CM Punk in the company and would include Punk on "WWE NXT" in a second if the opportunity arose. WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross also thinks that bringing Punk back into the fold was the right move for WWE. As it stands, the former AEW World Champion and former WWE Champion is likely to feud with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who was apoplectic during CM Punk's Survivor Series: War Games return.