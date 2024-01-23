Santino Marella Reflects On Being The Quickest WWE Royal Rumble Elimination Ever

The Royal Rumble is one of WWE's most beloved events, but the match itself has not come without fails, botches, and infamous moments throughout the years. One of those moments was Santino Marella being eliminated from the match in record time — just a single second — in the 2009 iteration of the match.

Before this year's Rumble, Marella was on "Busted Open Radio" and talked about the record elimination, calling it his favorite Rumble moment because it summed up his "personality, mentality, and mindset." He also said the timing of the elimination was his idea.

"There were times I was given lemons and I made lemonade, and that was like a perfect example because, during the production meeting, they said, 'You're coming out' whatever number it is, 16, 17, I can't remember. 'But, it's going to be quick. Just so you know, it's going to be quick,'" Marella explained. "And then I said, 'Okay, no problem. Can we try and break the record?' I believe it was Dean Malenko [who] was like, 'Let me get back to you.' Later in the day, he came back and gave me the thumbs up, and said, 'Yup, you're approved to break the record.'"

Marella said he was nervous to mess up the spot, but it was executed perfectly. He called it "the gift that keeps on giving," because during Rumble season, he often gets texts with the video of the elimination. Marella also said his line of "I wasn't ready" after being thrown over the top rope was even used in a meme when Aaron Rodgers got hurt during his first play for the New York Jets, taking him out for the entire NFL season. He said the memes still make him feel like he's a part of the Rumble.

"I got paid $27 million an hour for that Rumble, but I only worked one second!" Marella joked.