Wrestlers Who Absolutely Blew It At Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is one of WWE's big four events of the year and the favorite of many fans across the globe, fans who count down from 10 whether they're in the arena watching live, or just home cheering from the couch. It's been a beloved part of WWE for almost 40 years, with the 2024 edition being number 37 in Rumble history. Thirty men and 30 women will enter the ring at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg/Tampa to vie for a chance at the title of their choosing in the main event of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Pat Patterson's vision began in 1988 and since then, as of 2023, hundreds of competitors have entered the ring. From epic returns to celebrity appearances, the Royal Rumble has provided fans with some of the most iconic moments in WWE. However, some of these moments aren't always iconic for the right reasons. There have been plenty of botches and missed opportunities throughout the Rumble's history. From the 2022 disaster to eliminations within mere seconds or unfortunate injuries, we're taking a look at some of the biggest losers in Royal Rumble history.