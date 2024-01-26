Lince Dorado Names WWE Moment He'll Be Most Remembered For

Whether it's Goldberg spearing Chris Jericho through the pod or Brock Lesnar F5'ing Austin Theory from the top of one, there have been some crazy moments inside the Elimination Chamber over the years. One of those saw Lince Dorado hit a moonsault from the top of the cage structure onto the competitors below in the "WWE SmackDown" Tag Team Championship match in 2020, which is a spot few fans will forget.

The former WWE star recalled that moment and how he had to convince WWE personnel backstage before doing the move.

"I think I'll be known for that Elimination Chamber drop that I did, just because, one, how crazy it was, and did it safely," he said to "Developmentally Speaking." "And, two, leading up to it, the story of talking to Vince and IRS and Jamie Noble trying to convince them to let us do it."

Big spots such as that have to be approved due to the safety aspect of it, and while that happened, the former Lucha House Party member admitted he doesn't think that any of them truly understood what he was going to do until he started climbing up.

"I think that would be my biggest legacy, people always ask me about that. Especially because that was the last thing that happened before COVID really hit [the] next week, I almost have like nightmares thinking about it," he said. "I always told myself, 'Don't look down,' and that was the only time I looked down and I was like, 'I'm going to get hurt,' but it's okay because it's WWE and it's the last thing that we're doing right now."

Dorado confirmed that everyone started freaking out when he climbed up, but ultimately the move went off without a hitch.

