The Bollywood Boyz Recall Working With Top WWE Star In 2017
Looking back on their time in WWE, The Bollywood Boyz seem grateful, above all else, in particular for the time they spent alongside Jinder Mahal during his run as WWE Champion. They also appreciate their work with Randy Orton even if the majority of that time with "The Viper" saw him smashing them through tables, launching them off of cages, and beating them to a pulp.
In an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, Harv and Gurv Sihra (the former Samir and Sunil Singh in WWE) praised both Mahal and Orton for their time spent together during their run in the company. When Fall led, jokingly, with "Why does Randy Orton hate both of you?" they each laughed before Harv took the lead and expounded on his fondness for that program and the opportunities it presented.
"Randy loved us," he said. "We were so blessed to be in that spotlight. I think that whole run with Jinder, we got to work with Randy, we got to do stuff with [Triple H] in India, I remember doing this thing with Sting in the ring. Gurv got superkicked by Shawn [Michaels]. Being in the spot that we were, I think we made the most of that opportunity for what it was."
It isn't easy being the punching bag for top-tier talent but both Harv and Gurv understood their roles and took advantage of the platform they were given as best they could. Following up on Harv's comments, Gurv hammered that point home.
"For us, it was about maximizing our moments," Gurv said. "That whole story was based around Jinder and Randy but we were integral parts by being on the outside [and] causing interference."
Success through bumps and bruises
Harv recounted a series of moments at The Singh Brothers' own expense that they look back on as memorable, despite each of them almost always leaving the ring area battered and broken.
"There was that RKO through a table," he recalled, speaking of Money In the Bank 2017, where Harv went through an announce table, while Gurv bounced off of another, only to take yet another RKO onto the floor. "[That] was a real cool spot and then I think the Punjabi Prison was my favorite, that bump off the top of the cage onto the table," he added, referring to Battleground 2017 when Orton tossed him through a table from halfway up the prison barrier.
"Hey, we got ourselves a Singh Brothers Top 10 Beatdown on YouTube on WWE.com so we were doing something right," Gurv added.
Despite playing the role of pincushions to the likes of Orton, AJ Styles, and others, The Bollywood Boyz look back on their time in WWE as overwhelmingly positive. When they were let go in June 2021, they were comforted by the support they received from probably their biggest in-ring adversary.
"After our release," Gurv noted. "Randy was one of the first people to reach out to us and just say words of encouragement. 'You guys are gonna be alright if you just keep plugging away.' We've always been appreciative of him."
