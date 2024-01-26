The Bollywood Boyz Recall Working With Top WWE Star In 2017

Looking back on their time in WWE, The Bollywood Boyz seem grateful, above all else, in particular for the time they spent alongside Jinder Mahal during his run as WWE Champion. They also appreciate their work with Randy Orton even if the majority of that time with "The Viper" saw him smashing them through tables, launching them off of cages, and beating them to a pulp.

In an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, Harv and Gurv Sihra (the former Samir and Sunil Singh in WWE) praised both Mahal and Orton for their time spent together during their run in the company. When Fall led, jokingly, with "Why does Randy Orton hate both of you?" they each laughed before Harv took the lead and expounded on his fondness for that program and the opportunities it presented.

"Randy loved us," he said. "We were so blessed to be in that spotlight. I think that whole run with Jinder, we got to work with Randy, we got to do stuff with [Triple H] in India, I remember doing this thing with Sting in the ring. Gurv got superkicked by Shawn [Michaels]. Being in the spot that we were, I think we made the most of that opportunity for what it was."

It isn't easy being the punching bag for top-tier talent but both Harv and Gurv understood their roles and took advantage of the platform they were given as best they could. Following up on Harv's comments, Gurv hammered that point home.

"For us, it was about maximizing our moments," Gurv said. "That whole story was based around Jinder and Randy but we were integral parts by being on the outside [and] causing interference."