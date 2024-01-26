Ivy Nile Recalls How She Got Her Start In WWE

WWE star Ivy Nile, who made her in-ring debut at a "WWE NXT" house show in February 2020, has remembered her journey to WWE, including the tryouts she had.

During an interview with WWE Deutschland, Nile spoke about how her career with WWE began after becoming the first female champion of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's "The Titan Games" show.

"Nothing really happened much after that until I got an email a couple of months later, saying I was invited to [a] WWE tryout," Nile said. "And that was in Florida; I was living in Tennessee at the time ... And, of course, me being who I am, the tryout was one of the best things ever. Make me try to throw up, pass out, all of it. I love it so much. Give it all to me ... So ever since that day, everything I've been training for [in] my life kind of just made sense. Ever since that tryout, it made sense, and now I'm here."

Nile went on to say that she ended up falling in love with the business during her tryout. Back in Tennessee, Nile trained with former wrestler Tom Prichard before eventually signing a developmental contract with WWE.

She admitted that she wasn't "raised in wrestling," but has come to respect the industry and is now excited to see where her career goes moving forward. Nile became a regular on "NXT" in 2021, forming Diamond Mine with Brutus and Julius Creed, and the trio were called up to WWE's main roster last fall.

