Ted DiBiase Recalls Vince McMahon's Advice To Him About Doing WWE Commentary

Ted DiBiase has done it all, from creating his own championship to even doing commentary with Vince McMahon, starting with the 1994 Royal Rumble.

Speaking on his "Everybody's Got A Pod" podcast, DiBiase said he got a call from McMahon, who said he had something he wanted DiBiase to try: McMahon would be the play-by-play man and DiBiase was the color commentator at the Rumble.

"As a result of that, he told me, he said, 'Well, you did pretty good,'" DiBiase said. "He said, 'I'm going to think about it, but if you're interested, you may have another spot here.' It was the WrestleMania right after that, Vince said, 'I want you to come to the pay-per-view.' So Vince told me that night, he said, 'Okay, buddy, there will be a car waiting for you at the hotel in the morning to get started."

DiBiase said it was a strange feeling to be doing commentary alongside the most powerful man in wrestling, but McMahon helped him not be tense.

"I think by that time I was happy to be doing what I was doing, to be honest with you, because the grind of the road, I think when I first started for Vince we were on three straight weeks, three weeks, 21 days, 21 different cities, and then we would go home for a week and then we would do it again," DiBiase said. "So honestly, I was like, the only time, even now, the only time I miss being in the ring is when I see somebody and I recognize the talent in them and I go, 'Wow, I wish I could get in the ring with that guy, I could help him.'"

DiBiase said he could have continued wrestling, but wasn't willing to risk further injury.