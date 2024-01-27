Josh Barnett Reveals Advice He Received From WWE Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett has recalled the advice "Stone Cold" Steve Austin gave him years ago which simplified pro wrestling for him.

The WWE Hall of Famer wrestled all over the world for 14 years before being forced into retirement in 2003, coming out of retirement in 2022 to have a one-off brawl with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. Austin has years of knowledge in his back pocket, and after being approached by Barnett at a gym in California, Austin offered some advice to the former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

"He goes, 'You know what Jake Roberts told me? Think shoot, but work,'" Barnett told Gerald Brisco and JBL on the 'Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast.' "That's the easiest way to put it. Out there, everything's a shoot, but you're working. That's easy to say, harder to do, but it's important ..."

Barnett made his wrestling debut in 2003 for New Japan Pro Wrestling after training under Antonio Inoki. He would later become known amongst modern wrestling fans for his work as a commentator for NJPW, as well as the host of the GCW Bloodsport events since 2019.

He has kept Austin's advice in his mind since his conversation with the legendary WWE star as he knows the idea of wrestling is to make fans believe that what they are seeing is real. "I don't care if people know it's a work," Barnett said. "If we're really capable of it, the best that are out there, they'll make you doubt. Maybe the whole match or pieces."

In recent years, Barnett has also worked for the likes of TNA Wrestling, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and AEW. His AEW debut came at the company's WrestleDream event which was a tribute to Barnett's trainer, Inoki.

Please credit "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.