WWE Smackdown Ratings Report, 1/19/2024

According to the latest TV ratings data provided by Wrestlenomics, last Friday's "WWE SmackDown" drew 2,408,000 overall viewers. That number was up 1% compared to last week's broadcast. Meanwhile, Friday's episode from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, received a 0.62 in the all-important 18-49 demographic. Compared to the previous week, that figure was down 3%. Notably, last week's "SmackDown" went head-to-head with the Nuggets vs. Celtics NBA game, which aired on ESPN and averaged 2,020,000 overall viewers.

Diving further into the data, the overall viewership for the latest "SmackDown" was up 16% compared to the preceding four weeks, with the 18-49 demo number also up 16%. Meanwhile, overall viewership for the blue brand has increased by 3% compared to January 2023. In the 18-49 demo, numbers are up 12% versus 12 months ago.

Friday's "SmackDown" saw Santos Escobar, Angel, and Humberto defeat LWO's Carlito, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde in a six-man tag team match, Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne (who officially dropped his Butch gimmick) overcome Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson), and Katana Chance and Kayden Carter retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against The Unholy Union (Isla Dawn and Kay Lee Ray). Also, plenty of drama unfolded with Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton ahead of their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble. At the end of the broadcast, after Reigns signed the contract for the Fatal 4-Way on January 27, Orton dropped "The Tribal Chief" with an RKO. Orton had defeated Solo Sikoa in singles action before Reigns made his presence felt and took him out with a Superman Punch.