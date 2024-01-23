Eric Bischoff Gets Candid About Samoa Joe Vs. HOOK On AEW Dynamite

Samoa Joe and HOOK's clash during last week's "AEW Dynamite" has been highly praised by many in the industry, especially after Tony Khan's social media spat regarding the second-generation star. According to Eric Bischoff on "Strictly Business," he watched "Dynamite" solely to catch the match.

Per Bischoff, he loved it and even dismissed the criticism made by some online. The veteran continued, recalling how HOOK's social media vignette caught his attention. "I checked out the promo and was like 'Woah, this is really good! This is what we need more of in AEW.' And it's not just AEW, by the way, the whole idea of a backstage promo is so f—king dated." Bischoff continued, explaining that backstage promos have become "instant channel changers" for him at this point because they often feature stars with undeveloped mic skills. "None of it seems real, none of it seems like it's advancing the character, the narrative, or the storyline. And I'm not just talking about AEW, I'm also talking about WWE."

However, Bischoff pointed at HOOK's promo and suggested it was what many tuned into "Dynamite" for, including himself, and explained what set it apart from other promos. "It felt real, it was relatable. He got the match over and he never once denigrated his opponent. That vignette with HOOK? It got him over, it got Joe over." Lastly, Bischoff said he was proud of HOOK for setting himself apart from everyone else, and levied high praise on Joe as well. "I didn't talk enough about Joe, because I guess it's because I assume people know how I feel about Joe. He's a phenomenal talent, nothing but respect for Joe."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Strictly Business" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.